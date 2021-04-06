Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

275,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Colorado

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

275,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6896796
  • VIN: 1GCDT196368323197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Well maintained, very strong running Colorado

4x4, Extended Cab, 3.9L, undercarriage in great shape,

oiled regularly, AC blows cold,

4x4 works well, comes with Back Rack and Tool box.

SPRING SALE PRICED AT ONLY $4,888 + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

**You Safety.....You SAVE! we encourage you to have the vehicle inspected by your mechanic prior to purchase.

Being offered in "AS IS" condition.

Please see statement required when advertising and selling a vehicle ** "AS IS" below.

**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. 

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2009 Toyota Tacoma S...
 183,000 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 235,000 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Tacoma T...
 260,000 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory