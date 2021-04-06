2006 Chevrolet Colorado

+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
Well maintained, very strong running Colorado
4x4, Extended Cab, 3.9L, undercarriage in great shape,
oiled regularly, AC blows cold,
4x4 works well, comes with Back Rack and Tool box.
SPRING SALE PRICED AT ONLY $4,888 + HST & LICENSE TRANSFER,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
**You Safety.....You SAVE! we encourage you to have the vehicle inspected by your mechanic prior to purchase.
Being offered in "AS IS" condition.
Please see statement required when advertising and selling a vehicle ** "AS IS" below.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3