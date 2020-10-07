Menu
2006 Ford Explorer

215,000 KM

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2006 Ford Explorer

2006 Ford Explorer

XLT

2006 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

215,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6009915
  • VIN: 1FMEU73E66UA74983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well maintained, 7 Passenger Loaded!

Leather, 4x4, Sunroof, V6

Power Seat windows and locks, privacy glass,

Black Alloy Wheels wrapped in Brand New Tires!

Clean CarFax - No Accidents or Claims!

Great in the Winter, Great in the snow!

Sale Priced at $6,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INClUDES SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT FOR FASTEST REPLY - 519-502-8169       519-830-0895

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

