2006 Ford Ranger

76,000 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2006 Ford Ranger

2006 Ford Ranger

Sport 4x4 SuperCab

2006 Ford Ranger

Sport 4x4 SuperCab

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

76,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7460003
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E66PA92322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRE ENGINE RED
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

This could be the sharpest, cleanest  2006 FORD RANGER 4X4 left in the wild waiting for the right person to lure her home!

This 1 Owner Supercab Sport edition 4x4 has ONLY 76,000 ORIGINAL KMS!

Clean Carfax history report with No Accidents or claims reported.

YOU MIGHT NOT FIND A CLEANER DAILY DRIVER EVER! and we specialize in these trucks!

Nicely equipped including Power Windows and Locks, Cruise control and AC!

New Brakes, New Tires, and thats tip of the iceberg, Go drive a NEW 2021 Model then come see this one :)

 

Completely certified and ready to go!

 

COLLECTORS EDITION PRICED AT  $17888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

