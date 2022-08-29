Menu
2006 Ford Ranger

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9244936
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U06PA48286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2006 FORD RANGER SPORT

Super Cab, 2wd, With every important option!

3.0L V6, 5 Speed! Only 220,000 well maintained kms!

 

1 OWNER TRUCK FROM ALBERTA WITH NO RUST! 

CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

 

Finished in Bright Red on two tone Blue / Black Cloth seats.

Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Upgraded JVC Audio with AUX and Bluetooth.

Tow Package, Soft tonneau cover  

Beautiful Aluminum Wheels on Aggressive BFG ko2 Tires!

 

Just a clean, fun,  sporty truck that wont break the bank at the gas pumps

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $10,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2006 Ford Ranger SPORT
 220,000 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

