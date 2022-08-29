$10,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2006 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9244936
- VIN: 1FTYR44U06PA48286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2006 FORD RANGER SPORT
Super Cab, 2wd, With every important option!
3.0L V6, 5 Speed! Only 220,000 well maintained kms!
1 OWNER TRUCK FROM ALBERTA WITH NO RUST!
CLEAN CARFAX REPORT WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS
Finished in Bright Red on two tone Blue / Black Cloth seats.
Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Upgraded JVC Audio with AUX and Bluetooth.
Tow Package, Soft tonneau cover
Beautiful Aluminum Wheels on Aggressive BFG ko2 Tires!
Just a clean, fun, sporty truck that wont break the bank at the gas pumps
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $10,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
