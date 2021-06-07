Menu
2006 Hyosung GT650

8,500 KM

Details Description

$4,444

+ tax & licensing
$4,444

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2006 Hyosung GT650

2006 Hyosung GT650

MOTORCYCLE

2006 Hyosung GT650

MOTORCYCLE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$4,444

+ taxes & licensing

8,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7327970
  • VIN: KM4MP578561103520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 8,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Low Kms 2006 HYOSUNG  NAKED 650 GT COMET 

V-TWIN, ONLY 8500 KMS

Built in colaboration with Suzuki, inspired by the 650SV.

 

Clean Carfax history report with No Accidents or claims reported.

Completely certified and ready to go!

 

WE SELL TRUCKS, NOT BIKES ;)

SO SHES ON SALE FOR $4,444 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

OR...TRY YOUR RUNNING TRADE!

SNOMOBILE, QUAD, SEA-DOO, BOAT

 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

