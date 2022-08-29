$3,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2006 Hyundai Accent
2006 Hyundai Accent
GLS-ASIS
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
159,803KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9095746
- Stock #: 057672
- VIN: KMHCN45C56U057672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige Leather
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 057672
- Mileage 159,803 KM
Vehicle Features
"
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5