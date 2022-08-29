Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Hyundai Accent

159,803 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2006 Hyundai Accent

2006 Hyundai Accent

GLS-ASIS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hyundai Accent

GLS-ASIS

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9095746
  2. 9095746
  3. 9095746
  4. 9095746
  5. 9095746
  6. 9095746
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,803KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9095746
  • Stock #: 057672
  • VIN: KMHCN45C56U057672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 057672
  • Mileage 159,803 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2004 Toyota 4Runner ...
 292,956 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Co...
 84,830 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi A4 Tiptron...
 177,846 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory