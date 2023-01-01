Menu
2006 Mazda B-Series

146,830 KM

Details

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2006 Mazda B-Series

2006 Mazda B-Series

Cab Plus 4.0L Auto 4WD SE

2006 Mazda B-Series

Cab Plus 4.0L Auto 4WD SE

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,830KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136220
  • Stock #: 5598
  • VIN: 4F4ZR47E16PM05121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a low km, excellent 4x4 Mazda B 4000.  4.0 Litre V6. Automatic. AC blows cold. Rear sliding window. Factory tow package. Accident free. Ready for work or play.  Vehicle runs flawlessly. Tremendous reliability and longevity. Inexpensive to maintain. Chrome bumpers. Carpteted floors. Just a great little truck.

We include proper safety, oil change, full service and detailing. Rustproof too. Price plus HST and license. No other fees and charges at our old school dealership. These trucks are getting hard to find with low km's and in this condition. Same as a Ford Ranger. Don't miss out. 

Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 519-823-8585, text: 519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

website:  www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

