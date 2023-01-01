$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Mazda B-Series
Cab Plus 4.0L Auto 4WD SE
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10136220
- Stock #: 5598
- VIN: 4F4ZR47E16PM05121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,830 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is a low km, excellent 4x4 Mazda B 4000. 4.0 Litre V6. Automatic. AC blows cold. Rear sliding window. Factory tow package. Accident free. Ready for work or play. Vehicle runs flawlessly. Tremendous reliability and longevity. Inexpensive to maintain. Chrome bumpers. Carpteted floors. Just a great little truck.
We include proper safety, oil change, full service and detailing. Rustproof too. Price plus HST and license. No other fees and charges at our old school dealership. These trucks are getting hard to find with low km's and in this condition. Same as a Ford Ranger. Don't miss out.
Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 519-823-8585, text: 519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
website: www.linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
