2006 Mazda B-Series

265,000 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2006 Mazda B-Series

2006 Mazda B-Series

Dual Sport

2006 Mazda B-Series

Dual Sport

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

265,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7269902
  • VIN: 4F4YR46E46PM00914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely well maintained 2006 MAZDA B4000

Dont let the kms fool you!, this is one of the cleanest used trucks you will see period!

Automatic, Rear Wheel drive 4.0L with AC power windows and locks with keyless entry.

Sliding rear window, Factory Tow package, Alloy wheels,

Garage kept, 266,000 very well maintained kms

Comes fully certified, with safety and warranty!

 

SUMMER SALE PRICED $7,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ WARRANTY & DETAIL

WITH COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

