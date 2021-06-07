2006 Mazda B-Series

+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Extremely well maintained 2006 MAZDA B4000
Dont let the kms fool you!, this is one of the cleanest used trucks you will see period!
Automatic, Rear Wheel drive 4.0L with AC power windows and locks with keyless entry.
Sliding rear window, Factory Tow package, Alloy wheels,
Garage kept, 266,000 very well maintained kms
Comes fully certified, with safety and warranty!
SUMMER SALE PRICED $7,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY+ WARRANTY & DETAIL
WITH COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3