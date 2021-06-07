2006 Mazda B-Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,888 + taxes & licensing 2 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7269902

7269902 VIN: 4F4YR46E46PM00914

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 265,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

