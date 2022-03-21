Menu
2006 Mazda B-Series

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

SE

SE

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8943301
  • Stock #: 5500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before Agust 24, 2022. low km's. AC blows cold. 4x4. Ext cab. Tow package. Alloy wheels. Ready to work or play. We include safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Pictures of actaul vehicle will be uploaded when it arrives. Call, email or text for more information. 1-866-635-2828  www.linwoodauto.ca  or text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

