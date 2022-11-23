Menu
2006 Mazda B-Series

145,200 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

B 4000

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9433230
  • Stock #: 5598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Arriving mid January 2023. Low km's. Like new. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Back Rack and more. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and Carproof History Report. These vehicles are built tough and are known for their reliability, tremendous longevity and inexpensive to maintain and operate. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this condition with these low km's. More pictures to follow when it arrives.

Call or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info.

519-823-8585

contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

