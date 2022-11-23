$11,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Mazda B-Series
B 4000
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9433230
- Stock #: 5598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Arriving mid January 2023. Low km's. Like new. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Back Rack and more. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and Carproof History Report. These vehicles are built tough and are known for their reliability, tremendous longevity and inexpensive to maintain and operate. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this condition with these low km's. More pictures to follow when it arrives.
Call or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info.
519-823-8585
contact@linwoodauto.ca
www.linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
