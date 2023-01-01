Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Very Clean, <em>Crazy Rare!!</em></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong> 2006 NISSAN X-TRAIL SE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>SUV, <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>4WD, 5 SPEED MANUAL!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>ITS THE ONLY 5 SPEED X-TRAIL FOR SALE IN CANADA!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;>Nissans legendary reliable 2.5L 4 cylinder ,</p><p style=text-align: center;>Only 259,000 Very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded and<strong> </strong>finished in</p><p style=text-align: center;>High gloss black on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Huge Panoramic Power Sunroof.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with <strong>Cruise</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Heated Seats, CD Changer</p><p style=text-align: center;>with cassette for you old school lovers out there!</p><p style=text-align: center;>Aluminum Wheels on <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>New Tires!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>New Brakes all around, New Windshield</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Very Clean, </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Fun to drive, </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>great in the snow and great on gas!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $7,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more about us!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2006 Nissan X-Trail

259,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE 5SPEED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE 5SPEED

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1700337140
  2. 1700337140
  3. 1700337140
  4. 1700337140
  5. 1700337140
  6. 1700337140
  7. 1700337140
  8. 1700337140
  9. 1700337141
  10. 1700337140
  11. 1700337140
  12. 1700337141
  13. 1700337140
  14. 1700337141
  15. 1700337140
  16. 1700337141
  17. 1700337141
  18. 1700337141
  19. 1700337141
  20. 1700337141
  21. 1700337141
  22. 1700337141
  23. 1700337141
  24. 1700337141
  25. 1700337141
  26. 1700337141
  27. 1700337141
  28. 1700337141
  29. 1700337140
  30. 1700337140
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
259,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8BT08V36W204298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean, Crazy Rare!!

 2006 NISSAN X-TRAIL SE

SUV, 4WD, 5 SPEED MANUAL!

IT'S THE ONLY 5 SPEED X-TRAIL FOR SALE IN CANADA!

With every important option!

Nissan's legendary reliable 2.5L 4 cylinder ,

Only 259,000 Very well maintained kms!

 

Loaded and finished in

High gloss black on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Huge Panoramic Power Sunroof.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Heated Seats, CD Changer

with cassette for you old school lovers out there!

Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!

New Brakes all around, New Windshield

Very Clean,

Fun to drive,

great in the snow and great on gas!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $7,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5 for sale in Guelph, ON
2010 Subaru Impreza 2.5 227,000 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue GX for sale in Guelph, ON
2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue GX 99,000 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Dodge Avenger SXT for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 Dodge Avenger SXT 195,000 KM $5,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2006 Nissan X-Trail