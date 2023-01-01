$7,888+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan X-Trail
SE 5SPEED
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$7,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 259,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
to Book your test drive.
Very Clean, Crazy Rare!!
2006 NISSAN X-TRAIL SE
SUV, 4WD, 5 SPEED MANUAL!
IT'S THE ONLY 5 SPEED X-TRAIL FOR SALE IN CANADA!
With every important option!
Nissan's legendary reliable 2.5L 4 cylinder ,
Only 259,000 Very well maintained kms!
Loaded and finished in
High gloss black on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Huge Panoramic Power Sunroof.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Heated Seats, CD Changer
with cassette for you old school lovers out there!
Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!
New Brakes all around, New Windshield
Very Clean,
Fun to drive,
great in the snow and great on gas!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $7,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
