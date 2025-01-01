Menu
Super Clean Like a Time Machine! 2006 NISSAN X-TRAIL SE
Suv, All Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4cyl, Only 200,000 very well maintained and documented kms!

NO ACCIDENTS, SAME OWNER SINCE 2011! 

Super Clean inside and out and underneath.
ICE COLD AC, 

GIANT PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 

HEATED SEATS, 

MASSIVE CARGO AREA WITH FOLD FLAT SEATS

Come and see her for yourself, comes certified and ready to go!

END OF SUMMER SALE PRICED $7,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA FOR MORE PICS CAR FAX AND VIDEO

2006 Nissan X-Trail

199,500 KM

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE

2006 Nissan X-Trail

SE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8BT08V96W208498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean Like a Time Machine! 2006 NISSAN X-TRAIL SE
Suv, All Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4cyl, Only 200,000 very well maintained and documented kms!

NO ACCIDENTS, SAME OWNER SINCE 2011! 

Super Clean inside and out and underneath.
ICE COLD AC,

GIANT PANORAMIC SUNROOF,

HEATED SEATS,

MASSIVE CARGO AREA WITH FOLD FLAT SEATS

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

END OF SUMMER SALE PRICED $7,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA FOR MORE PICS CAR FAX AND VIDEO

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
