$7,888+ taxes & licensing
2006 Nissan X-Trail
SE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Super Clean Like a Time Machine! 2006 NISSAN X-TRAIL SE
Suv, All Wheel Drive, 2.5L 4cyl, Only 200,000 very well maintained and documented kms!
NO ACCIDENTS, SAME OWNER SINCE 2011!
Super Clean inside and out and underneath.
ICE COLD AC,
GIANT PANORAMIC SUNROOF,
HEATED SEATS,
MASSIVE CARGO AREA WITH FOLD FLAT SEATS
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
END OF SUMMER SALE PRICED $7,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA FOR MORE PICS CAR FAX AND VIDEO
