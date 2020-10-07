2006 Nissan X-Trail

+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
1 Owner, Very well maintained both mechanically and cosmetically!
2.5L 4cyl great on gas and has some power!
Heated Seats and Snow mode for the winter.
HUGE panoramic sliding glass sunroof for the summer!
power windows and locks with keyless entry
226,000 well maintained kms.
PLease CALL or TEXT for fastest reply, there's only 2 of us that work here so good chances of getting a quick genuine reply!
$5,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3