Probably one the cleanest 2006 NISSAN XTERRAS available in the country!

Truck is immaculate for its age, Pride of Ownership shows on this SUV.

Clean Carfax vehicle history report with No Accidents or claims, Only 225,000 Very well maintained kms.

Paint is close to flawless, Tires in great shape, Kenwood Bluetooth Stereo

Engine bay is like the day it left the showroom!

Come and see her for yourself, You wont be disappointed!

Comes certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $10,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

2006 Nissan Xterra

225,000 KM

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
2006 Nissan Xterra

S 4WD

2006 Nissan Xterra

S 4WD

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AN08W16C526512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2006 Nissan Xterra