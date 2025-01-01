$4,888+ taxes & licensing
2006 Pontiac Vibe
5 Speed
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text Mike 519-502-8169 OR Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
2006 PONTIAC VIBE / TOYOTA MATRIX IN DISGIUSE :)
Hatchback, 4cyl, 5 Speed manual! Only 196,000 very well maintained kms!
2 owners, Same Owner Since 2010! NO ACCIDENTS, Clean CarFax vehicle history report.
New Clutch, New Brakes all around, AC Blows Ice Cold, Privacy Glass,
Great on Gas and fun to drive!
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $4,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
