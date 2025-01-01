Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Call OR Text</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-502-8169</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>OR</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Miguel</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-830-0895</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>2006 PONTIAC VIBE  / TOYOTA MATRIX IN DISGIUSE :)</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Hatchback, 4cyl, </strong><strong><u>5 Speed manual!  </u></strong><u>Only </u><strong><u>196,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>2 owners, Same Owner Since 2010! NO ACCIDENTS, Clean CarFax vehicle history report.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>New Clutch, New Brakes all around</strong></span>, AC Blows Ice Cold, Privacy Glass,</p><p style=text-align: center;>Great on Gas and fun to drive!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $4,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

Used
196,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5Y2SL658X6Z420693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

