+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CAYMAN S // 6-SPEED MANUAL // H&R SPRINGS // COLD AIR INTAKE// XENONS! We are very excited to present you this excellently well-kept 2006 Porsche Cayman S with only 58,000 km's and 2 previous owners! The porsche cayman S is touted as one of the best driver-oriented cars you can buy, with its incredibly efficient 295 hp 3.4L flat-six, allowing the Cayman S to be neck and neck with the 911 Carrera on famous racing courses like the Nurburgring Nordshleife. This specific Cayman S has a number of modifications to enhance its performance such as its Tubi Catback exhaust system, 19 inch 911 Carrera rims, cold air intake, H&R springs, Sport crono, and Porsche active suspension management.
This 2006 Porsche Cayman S is built for the driving enthusiast; come by and understand why Porsche owners have an extreme passion for their cars!!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9