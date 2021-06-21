Menu
2006 Porsche Cayman

58,064 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2006 Porsche Cayman

2006 Porsche Cayman

S // TUBI EXHAUST // CARRERA RIMS // CLEAN

2006 Porsche Cayman

S // TUBI EXHAUST // CARRERA RIMS // CLEAN

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,064KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7350557
  • Stock #: 3899
  • VIN: WP0AB29876U784780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Slate grey metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3899
  • Mileage 58,064 KM

Vehicle Description

CAYMAN S // 6-SPEED MANUAL // H&R SPRINGS // COLD AIR INTAKE// XENONS! We are very excited to present you this excellently well-kept 2006 Porsche Cayman S with only 58,000 km's and 2 previous owners! The porsche cayman S is touted as one of the best driver-oriented cars you can buy, with its incredibly efficient 295 hp 3.4L flat-six, allowing the Cayman S to be neck and neck with the 911 Carrera on famous racing courses like the Nurburgring Nordshleife. This specific Cayman S has a number of modifications to enhance its performance such as its Tubi Catback exhaust system, 19 inch 911 Carrera rims, cold air intake, H&R springs, Sport crono, and Porsche active suspension management. 

This 2006 Porsche Cayman S is built for the driving enthusiast; come by and understand why Porsche owners have an extreme passion for their cars!! 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

