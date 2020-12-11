2006 Subaru Legacy

+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Extremely well maintained Subaru Legacy Wagon
with Special Edition package.
Only 147,000 kms on this loaded sport wagon.
Loaded featuring Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Privacy glass,
Driver info center, full power group including Drivers seat and beautiful 17" alloy wheels.
Stay in front of Old man winter with the symetrical All Wheel Drive system.
WINTER SALEABRATION PRICED AT ONLY $6,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3