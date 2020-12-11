Menu
2006 Subaru Legacy

1,470,009 KM

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2006 Subaru Legacy

2006 Subaru Legacy

2.5 Special Edition

2006 Subaru Legacy

2.5 Special Edition

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

1,470,009KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6318735
  • VIN: 4S3BP616767346783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,470,009 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely well maintained Subaru Legacy Wagon

with Special Edition package.

Only 147,000 kms on this loaded sport wagon.

Loaded featuring Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Seats, Privacy glass,

Driver info center, full power group including Drivers seat and beautiful 17" alloy wheels.

Stay in front of Old man winter with the symetrical All Wheel Drive system.

WINTER SALEABRATION PRICED AT ONLY $6,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

