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<p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably the cleanest<strong> </strong><strong><u>2006 TOYOTA COROLLA available in the country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>Its a time machine, 1 OWNER, 70,000 Original KMS!!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><u><strong>NOT A TYPO </strong>Only <strong>70</strong></u><strong><u>,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Car is immaculate inside and out and underneath.</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>This generation Corolla Built in Cambridge was Quite possibly the most reliable vehicle ever built. the end!</p><p style=text-align: center;>and this one has less than 4000km driven per year! <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Comes fully Certified with Safety</strong></span>, </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, C</strong><strong><u>omes Certified and Ready to Go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>UNICORN SALE PRICED $9,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>FULL VIDEO WALK AROUND AVAILABLE HERE </strong><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2006 Toyota Corolla

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2006 Toyota Corolla

1 OWNER 70KM TIME MACHINE CERTIFIED

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14513644

2006 Toyota Corolla

1 OWNER 70KM TIME MACHINE CERTIFIED

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E46C617151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably the cleanest 2006 TOYOTA COROLLA available in the country!

It's a time machine, 1 OWNER, 70,000 Original KMS!!

NOT A TYPO Only 70,000 very well maintained kms! Car is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

This generation Corolla Built in Cambridge was Quite possibly the most reliable vehicle ever built. the end!

and this one has less than 4000km driven per year! Comes fully Certified with Safety, 

Come and see her for yourself, Come's Certified and Ready to Go!

UNICORN SALE PRICED $9,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

FULL VIDEO WALK AROUND AVAILABLE HERE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
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$9,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2006 Toyota Corolla