$9,888+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Corolla
1 OWNER 70KM TIME MACHINE CERTIFIED
2006 Toyota Corolla
1 OWNER 70KM TIME MACHINE CERTIFIED
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Probably the cleanest 2006 TOYOTA COROLLA available in the country!
It's a time machine, 1 OWNER, 70,000 Original KMS!!
NOT A TYPO Only 70,000 very well maintained kms! Car is immaculate inside and out and underneath.
This generation Corolla Built in Cambridge was Quite possibly the most reliable vehicle ever built. the end!
and this one has less than 4000km driven per year! Comes fully Certified with Safety,
Come and see her for yourself, Come's Certified and Ready to Go!
UNICORN SALE PRICED $9,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
FULL VIDEO WALK AROUND AVAILABLE HERE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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