Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Toyota Corolla

146,000 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE Certified! Accident FREE! We Approve All Credit!

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE Certified! Accident FREE! We Approve All Credit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 6591946
  2. 6591946
  3. 6591946
  4. 6591946
  5. 6591946
  6. 6591946
  7. 6591946
  8. 6591946
  9. 6591946
  10. 6591946
  11. 6591946
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6591946
  • Stock #: 21T1447
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E76C572965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE! Ontario Vehicle equipped with Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, A/C and More!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO
PROBLEM!!


ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING
PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full
Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                    

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a
Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carfax or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at no
charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 































Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca for our complete and up to date
inventory!!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 154,000 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 139,000 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX C...
 127,000 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory