2006 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 2 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8520875

8520875 Stock #: 1328

1328 VIN: 2T1BR32E16C671684

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 167,298 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.