Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>ULTRA CLEAN, LIKE A TIME MACHINE!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong> 2006 TOYOTA SIENNA LE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>7 passenger; With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> Only <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>157,000 Garage kept</strong> <strong>kms!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Dual Power Sliding Doors</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Rear Climate Control</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows including the Rear ones!</p><p style=text-align: center;>Power Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;>Stow and Go Third row for Max Cargo</p><p style=text-align: center;>Aluminum Wheels </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Super Clean</strong> inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $9,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2006 Toyota Sienna

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1711063046
  2. 1711063046
  3. 1711063046
  4. 1711063046
  5. 1711063046
  6. 1711063046
  7. 1711063046
  8. 1711063046
  9. 1711063046
  10. 1711063046
  11. 1711063046
  12. 1711063046
  13. 1711063046
  14. 1711063046
  15. 1711063046
  16. 1711063046
  17. 1711063046
  18. 1711063046
  19. 1711063046
  20. 1711063046
  21. 1711063046
  22. 1711063046
  23. 1711063046
  24. 1711063046
  25. 1711062671
  26. 1711063046
  27. 1711063046
  28. 1711063046
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
157,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZA23C06S493710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

ULTRA CLEAN, LIKE A TIME MACHINE!

 2006 TOYOTA SIENNA LE

7 passenger; With every important option!

1 OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, NO ACCIDENTS, 

 Only 157,000 Garage kept kms!

 

Dual Power Sliding Doors

Rear Climate Control

 Power Windows including the Rear ones!

Power Locks, with Cruise

Stow and Go Third row for Max Cargo

Aluminum Wheels 

Super Clean inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $9,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2006 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Guelph, ON
2006 Toyota Sienna LE 157,000 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class for sale in Guelph, ON
2005 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 151,000 KM $8,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 175,000 KM $19,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2006 Toyota Sienna