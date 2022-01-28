2006 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8168812

8168812 VIN: 5TELU42N06Z241759

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

