2006 Toyota Tacoma

207,000 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2006 Toyota Tacoma

2006 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

2006 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8168812
  VIN: 5TELU42N06Z241759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Ultra Clean 2006 TOYOTA TACOMA TRD

Double Cab, 4x4, 6 SPEED!

With every important option!

4.0L V6, Only 207,000 dealer maintained kms!

FRAME RECALL PERFORMED! - LIKE NEW

Loaded and Finished in Mettalic Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Tonneau cover,  

Aluminum Wheels on BFG Tires!

Very well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $18,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

