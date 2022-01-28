$18,888+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8168812
- VIN: 5TELU42N06Z241759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Ultra Clean 2006 TOYOTA TACOMA TRD
Double Cab, 4x4, 6 SPEED!
With every important option!
4.0L V6, Only 207,000 dealer maintained kms!
FRAME RECALL PERFORMED! - LIKE NEW
Loaded and Finished in Mettalic Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Tonneau cover,
Aluminum Wheels on BFG Tires!
Very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $18,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
