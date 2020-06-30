Menu
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

244,000 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

LT1

4x4 Auto Sales

590 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5356028
  • VIN: 3GNEC12J47G162512

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Southern Ontario Truck, Dealer Serviced and maintained.

Very well cared for, Rare 2wd with Tow Package. A rear beautiful Truck!

$8,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES, NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 590 Yord Rd, Guelph - Across from the Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
TOW MIRRORS
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
20" CHROME ALLOYS

