2007 Ford Focus

118,000 KM

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

SE

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8645186
  • VIN: 1FAFP34N77W253732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean, LOW KMS!

1 OWNER!

2007 FORD FOCUS SEDAN

5 SPD!,5 PASSENGER  With every important option!

2.0L 4CYL, Only 118,000 Very well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Heated Seats,

Power Locks, Keyless Entry Remote  

New Tires! New Brakes!

 Come in for a Test Drive,

Fun to drive, Great on Gas, Great Reliability

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $5,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

