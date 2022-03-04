$5,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2007 Ford Focus
SE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,888
- Listing ID: 8645186
- VIN: 1FAFP34N77W253732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean, LOW KMS!
1 OWNER!
2007 FORD FOCUS SEDAN
5 SPD!,5 PASSENGER With every important option!
2.0L 4CYL, Only 118,000 Very well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Heated Seats,
Power Locks, Keyless Entry Remote
New Tires! New Brakes!
Come in for a Test Drive,
Fun to drive, Great on Gas, Great Reliability
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $5,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
