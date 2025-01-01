$11,995+ taxes & licensing
2007 Ford Mustang
Convertible
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,028KM
VIN 1ZVFT84N975340294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 162,028 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
More inventory From Troy's Toys
2007 Ford Mustang Convertible 162,028 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 173,438 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto GS 140,470 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
