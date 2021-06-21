2007 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7532941

7532941 Stock #: 1149

1149 VIN: 1ZVFT84N775330704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 133,045 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Mechanical Temporary spare tire Additional Features POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP Convertible Soft Top

