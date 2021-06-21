Menu
2007 Ford Mustang

133,045 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

2007 Ford Mustang

2007 Ford Mustang

V6 Deluxe

2007 Ford Mustang

V6 Deluxe

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

133,045KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7532941
  Stock #: 1149
  VIN: 1ZVFT84N775330704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 133,045 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

 

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

***BEAT THE HEAT, IN THIS ONE OWNER CONVERTIBLE***

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

This 2007 Ford Mustang Convertible comes with a  4.0 L 6 cylinder engine powering this Automatic transmission, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Convertible Top, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle-free top dollar trade-in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP
Convertible Soft Top

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
