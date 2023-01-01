$8,888+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2007 FORD RANGER SPORT
Super Cab, 2wd, With every important option!
3.0L V6, 270,000 Very well maintained kms!
Rust Proofed and Oil sprayed religiously, Frame and under body in excellent condition!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Winning Red on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Sliding rear window, Ice Cold AC
ARE hard fibreglass insulated tonneau cover
Box Liner, Tow Package
Same Owner since 2011 Complete service history from then available.
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $8,888 + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us.
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
