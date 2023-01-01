Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

270,000 KM

Details Description

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

270,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239332
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U37PA14442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2007 FORD RANGER SPORT

Super Cab, 2wd, With every important option!

3.0L V6,  270,000 Very well maintained kms!

Rust Proofed and Oil sprayed religiously, Frame and under body in excellent condition!

Nicely Equipped and finished in Winning Red on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Sliding rear window, Ice Cold AC

ARE hard fibreglass insulated tonneau cover

Box Liner, Tow Package 

Same Owner since 2011 Complete service history from then available.

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $8,888 + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us.

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
