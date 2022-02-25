$10,888+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Ranger
XL
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8338656
- VIN: 1FTYR10D47PA78767
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2007 FORD RANGER XL
Regular Cab, Rwd, 5 Speed Manual!
2.3L 4cyl, Only 151,000 extremely well maintained kms!
Great on Gas, Fun to drive, and in fantastic condition with NO RUST!
Bright White with black pinstriping on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Bluetooth Radio and Hands Free phone upgrade
Hard Tri-fold tonneau cover
New Tires!
6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $10,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
FINANCING AVAILABLE
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
