2007 Ford Ranger

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

XL

2007 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8338656
  VIN: 1FTYR10D47PA78767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2007 FORD RANGER XL

Regular Cab, Rwd, 5 Speed Manual!

2.3L 4cyl, Only 151,000 extremely well maintained kms!

Great on Gas, Fun to drive, and in fantastic condition with NO RUST!

Bright White with black pinstriping on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Bluetooth Radio and Hands Free phone upgrade

 Hard Tri-fold tonneau cover  

 New Tires!

6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $10,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

