2007 Ford Ranger

Sale $8,888 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9226153

9226153 VIN: 1FTYR10DX7PA76098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Interior Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Winter Tires Trailer Hitch

