Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Ranger

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9226153
  • VIN: 1FTYR10DX7PA76098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2007 FORD RANGER XL

Regular Cab, 2wd, With every important option!

2.3L 4cyl - 5 SPEED!

GREAT ON GAS  / FUN TO DRIVE

Only 186,000 Very well maintained kms!

 

Finished in Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Black Bumpers, Grill,  trim, door handles and more...

Trailer Hitch, Bed Liner  

Black Steel Wheels on Brand  New Tires!

Just a nice clean small truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $8,888!+ HST 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2007 Ford Ranger XL
 186,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris CE
 177,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT
 184,000 KM
$13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory