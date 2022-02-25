$6,888+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Civic
LX
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8358684
- VIN: 2HGFA16367H031162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2007 HONDA CIVIC
4 DOOR, FWD, With every important option!
Only 174,000 Well maintained kms!
No Accidents, Clean Carfax History Report!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Burgundy on Grey Cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Very well maintained car inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED ONLY $6,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
