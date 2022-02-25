Menu
2007 Honda Civic

174,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,888

+ tax & licensing
$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

LX

2007 Honda Civic

LX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,888

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8358684
  VIN: 2HGFA16367H031162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2007 HONDA CIVIC

4 DOOR, FWD, With every important option!

Only 174,000 Well maintained kms!

No Accidents, Clean Carfax History Report!

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Burgundy on Grey Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Very well maintained car inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED ONLY $6,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

