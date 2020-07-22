Menu
2007 Hyundai Sonata

177,000 KM

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

GLS PREMIUM

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5671284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Merlot
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kms, very well maintained inside and out!

Loaded including leather, auto, sunroof, alloys, power windows and locks

cruise, tilt, heated seats, premium audio.

Serviced regularly - a great value sedan!

 

$5,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES, NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

