2007 Hyundai Tiburon

89,000 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

519-767-0007

Certified!Sunroof!Leather!WeApproveAllCredit!

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7813839
  Stock #: 21N1653
  VIN: KMHHN65F57U242141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 21N1653
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Manual 6 Vehicle equipped with Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, A/C and MORE!

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience
that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a
broad vehicle inventory.

We offer:

- No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of the art full service facility;

- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full
Service including Oil Change!

If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of
your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!

Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!

Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/





























Wheels: https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

