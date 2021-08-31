2007 Hyundai Tiburon

$6,500 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7813839

7813839 Stock #: 21N1653

21N1653 VIN: KMHHN65F57U242141

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 21N1653

Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.