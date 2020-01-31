Menu
2007 Jeep Liberty

Sport 4WD SOLD AS IS. NOT INSPECTED

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$1,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 220,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4675335
  • Stock #: 20T1227
  • VIN: 1J4GL48K47W708305
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Vehicle not inspected, SOLD AS IS. 

OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit,
not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy
condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require
substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to
register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full
description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

