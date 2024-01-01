$6,800+ tax & licensing
2007 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED 4DR
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED
4 DOOR, 4X4, With every important option!
3.8L V6, Only 233,000 dealer maintained kms!
Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.
4-6" Lift
Removable Hard Top
Tow Package,
Aluminum Wheels on BFG KO2 Tires
Brand New Brakes All Around (Supplied)
New Calipers New Pads New Rotors
Being Offered *"AS IS"
Amazing Value - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!
FIRST COME- FIRST SERVE!
SALE PRICED $6,800+ HST,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
Boys and Girls....WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED this Jeep to see what it needs for safety;
So we can not tell you what it will need or what it might need;
What we can tell you is that we feel there is amazing value for someone
to save substantially vs the current market value of these 4dr Jeeps -
YOU are MORE THAN WELCOME to have the Jeep Inspected
at YOUR COST at a Garage of YOUR CHOICE here in Guelph prior to purchase.
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
* being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
519-830-0895