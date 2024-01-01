Menu
2007 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED
4 DOOR, 4X4, With every important option!
3.8L V6, Only 233,000 dealer maintained kms!
Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.
4-6 Lift 
Removable Hard Top
Tow Package, 
Aluminum Wheels on BFG KO2 Tires
Brand New Brakes All Around (Supplied)
New Calipers New Pads New Rotors
 
Being Offered *AS IS
Amazing Value  - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!
FIRST COME- FIRST SERVE!
SALE PRICED $6,800+ HST,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
 
Boys and Girls....WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED this Jeep to see what it needs for safety;
So we can not tell you what it will need or what it might need; 
What we can tell you is that we feel there is amazing value for someone 
to save substantially vs the current market value of these 4dr Jeeps - 
YOU are MORE THAN WELCOME to have the Jeep Inspected 
at YOUR COST at a Garage of YOUR CHOICE here in Guelph prior to purchase.
 
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
* being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
 
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

VIN 1J4GA39167L100762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 233,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2007 Jeep Wrangler