2007 Mazda B-Series

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Mike </span></span><span style=text-decoration: underline;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span></span></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably the cleanest<strong> <u>Mazda B- Series Truck available in the Country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>2007 B4000 SUPERCAB 4X4 </u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.0L v6, Auto,<span style=text-decoration: underline;> Only 80</span></strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>,000</strong> original and very well maintained </span><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>kms!</span> </strong>Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint is close to flawless. Alloy Wheels Like New, Interior is immaculate, Newer Tires and Brakes.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Looks, drives and even smells like new; this is a very <strong>rare opportunity</strong> to own a Ranger or B-series of this generation in this condition with these low kms.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $19,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></em></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2007 Mazda B-Series

80,350 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Mazda B-Series

4.0L SE

Watch This Vehicle
13067764

2007 Mazda B-Series

4.0L SE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1760208595
  2. 1760208595
  3. 1760208595
  4. 1760208595
  5. 1760208595
  6. 1760208595
  7. 1760208595
  8. 1760208595
  9. 1760208595
  10. 1760208595
  11. 1760208595
  12. 1760208595
  13. 1760208595
  14. 1760208595
  15. 1760208595
  16. 1760208595
  17. 1760208595
  18. 1760208595
  19. 1760208595
  20. 1760208595
  21. 1760208595
  22. 1760208595
  23. 1760208595
  24. 1760208595
  25. 1760208595
  26. 1760208595
  27. 1760208595
  28. 1760208595
  29. 1760208595
  30. 1760208595
  31. 1760208595
  32. 1760208595
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4F4ZR47E47PM01243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably the cleanest Mazda B- Series Truck available in the Country!

2007 B4000 SUPERCAB 4X4 

4.0L v6, Auto, Only 80,000 original and very well maintained kms! Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

Paint is close to flawless. Alloy Wheels Like New, Interior is immaculate, Newer Tires and Brakes.

Looks, drives and even smells like new; this is a very rare opportunity to own a Ranger or B-series of this generation in this condition with these low kms.

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $19,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2007 Mazda B-Series 4.0L SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2007 Mazda B-Series 4.0L SE 80,350 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 5.0 CREW 4X4 1 OWNER DEALER SERVICED LOW KMS CERT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Ford F-150 5.0 CREW 4X4 1 OWNER DEALER SERVICED LOW KMS CERT 169,000 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chrysler Crossfire 6 SPEED for sale in Guelph, ON
2004 Chrysler Crossfire 6 SPEED 83,000 MI $3,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2007 Mazda B-Series