Menu
Account
Sign In
*This Pontiac Solstice Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Pontiac Solstice boasts a 2.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel. Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, 2.4L DOHC MFI VVT ECOTEC I4 ENGINE (STD).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.650+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED Apply for Financing button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You dont need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilsons Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

2007 Pontiac Solstice

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Pontiac Solstice

Convertible - Leather Seats, Power Windows + Locks, LOW KM!! & More!

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Solstice

Convertible - Leather Seats, Power Windows + Locks, LOW KM!! & More!

Location

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

519-836-2900

  1. 10677759
  2. 10677759
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*This Pontiac Solstice Comes Equipped with These Options*Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Pontiac Solstice boasts a 2.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Leather, Air Conditioning, Tilt Steering Wheel. Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, 2.4L DOHC MFI VVT "ECOTEC" I4 ENGINE (STD).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars, 5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1H 6J4.650+ VEHICLES! ONE MASSIVE LOCATION!HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE, LIVE MARKET PRICING!FINANCING! - Better than bank rates! 6 Months, No Payments available on approved credit OAC. Zero Down Available. We have expert credit specialists to secure the best possible rate for you! We are your financing broker, let us do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the RED "Apply for Financing" button to the right to get started or drop in today!BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars! We have a dedicated team of credit rebuilding experts on hand to help you get the car of your dreams!WE LOVE TRADE-INS! - Hassle free top dollar trade-in values!HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available30 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED: 30 Days, or 3,000 km (mechanical items only). No Claim Limit (abuse not covered)5 Day Exchange Privilege! *(Some conditions apply)CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.2019 - 2023 vehicles may be daily rentals. Please inquire with your Salesperson.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm

Additional Features

LEATHER
STEERING RADIO CONTROLS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD, Heated Seats, Radar Cruise, CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels & More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD, Heated Seats, Radar Cruise, CarPlay, Bluetooth, Rear Camera, Alloy Wheels & More! 42,000 KM $49,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Steering + Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GS AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Steering + Seats, Bluetooth, Rear Camera & More! 57,000 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Buick Encore GX Select - ST Package, CarPlay+Android, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Departure & More! for sale in Guelph, ON
2020 Buick Encore GX Select - ST Package, CarPlay+Android, Rear Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Departure & More! 28,000 KM $27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

5055 Whitelaw Road, Guelph, ON N1E 6J4

Call Dealer

519-836-XXXX

(click to show)

519-836-2900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

519-836-2900

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Solstice