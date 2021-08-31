+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2007 SUZUKI SX4
5 Door Hatchback, 5 Speed! With every important option!
2.0L 4 cyl, Only 129,000 very well maintained kms!
1 Owner, No Accidents or Claims
Nicely Equipped, Blue/green exterior on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Aluminum Wheels Winter Tires Included!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $4,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
