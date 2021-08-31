Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Suzuki SX4

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2007 Suzuki SX4

2007 Suzuki SX4

JX

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Suzuki SX4

JX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8040574
  • VIN: JS2YA413275101026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2007 SUZUKI SX4

5 Door Hatchback, 5 Speed! With every important option!

2.0L 4 cyl, Only 129,000 very well maintained kms!

1 Owner, No Accidents or Claims

Nicely Equipped, Blue/green exterior on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Aluminum Wheels Winter Tires Included!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $4,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

1995 Ford F-150 Eddi...
 0 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Ranger Spo...
 194,000 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 198,000 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory