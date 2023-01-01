Menu
2007 Toyota Matrix

251,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

2007 Toyota Matrix

SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10121223
  Stock #: 23T2135
  VIN: 2T1KR32E07C631579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T2135
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

