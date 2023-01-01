$2,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
AutoMarket
519-767-0007
2007 Toyota Matrix
2007 Toyota Matrix
SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
251,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10121223
- Stock #: 23T2135
- VIN: 2T1KR32E07C631579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T2135
- Mileage 251,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoMarket
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5