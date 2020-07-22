Menu
2007 Toyota RAV4

153,000 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

2007 Toyota RAV4

2007 Toyota RAV4

Sport 4WD CERTIFIED,Leather,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

2007 Toyota RAV4

Sport 4WD CERTIFIED,Leather,WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  • Listing ID: 5387402
  • Stock #: 20T1314
  • VIN: JTMBK32V275033477

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle equipped with Leather, AWD, Cruise Control, A/C, and much more!! 

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS - NO
PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING
PROGRAM..... 

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and full
Service including an Oil Change!

AutoMarket OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!!!!!

Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, 

Unrivaled Pricing,                               

Massive Inventory!!! 

Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a
Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! 

LOWEST price policy in effect,

TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! 

All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!!

Carproof or Auto Check reports are provided with every vehicle at
no charge!!!

OMVIC & UCDA registered!!!

We want your trade ins, top value paid!!

We will buy your vehicle even if you dont buy from us!!!

All credits are welcome!!! 































Visit www.AutoMarketOnline.ca  for our complete and up to
date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

