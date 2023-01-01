Menu
2007 Toyota Tacoma

187,180 KM

Details

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double 141 V6 AT (Natl)

2007 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double 141 V6 AT (Natl)

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,180KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10079853
  • Stock #: 5691
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N17Z421084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,180 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. Low km's. 4x4 Double cab. Automatic. Buckets / console. TRD Sport model. we include 4 brand new all terrain tires. What a beauty! Toyota quality and engineering. Like new. Previously rustproofed. Lots of curb appeal. Just a great truck. Accident free. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and rustproof. Call Linwood Auto Sales today for more info. Don't miss out.

519-823-8585

Text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

