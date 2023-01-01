$18,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Toyota Tacoma
4WD Double 141 V6 AT (Natl)
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10186257
- Stock #: 5695
- VIN: 5TEMU52N17Z421084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,180 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner. Like new. 3.5 Litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. TRD Sport. Double cab. Four brand new tires included. New muffler / tailpipe. This Tacoma looks, rides and drives like new. Rustproofed since new. Very well maintained. AC blows cold. Keyless entry. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this condition with these low km's. All Toyota recalls completed.
We include proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and free Carproof History report. Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 519-823-8585 text: 519-841-6200 email: contact@linwood auto.ca
Vehicle Features
