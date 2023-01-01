Menu
2007 Toyota Tacoma

187,180 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double 141 V6 AT (Natl)

2007 Toyota Tacoma

4WD Double 141 V6 AT (Natl)

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,180KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186257
  • Stock #: 5695
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N17Z421084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,180 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner. Like new. 3.5 Litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. TRD Sport. Double cab. Four brand new tires included. New muffler / tailpipe. This Tacoma looks, rides and drives like new. Rustproofed since new. Very well maintained. AC blows cold. Keyless entry. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this condition with these low km's. All Toyota recalls completed. 

We include proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and free Carproof History report. Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 519-823-8585 text: 519-841-6200 email: contact@linwood auto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

