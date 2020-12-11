Menu
2007 Toyota Tacoma

277,967 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

277,967KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6352079
  Stock #: 921
  VIN: 5TEUU42N17Z396312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 277,967 KM

Vehicle Description

***ONE OWNER***

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.

-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.

-This vehicle is sold certified.

-CarFax report available for all vehicles.

-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).

**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**

-Financing options available! (See store for details)

-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.

Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca


*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Tow Hooks
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

