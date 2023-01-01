Menu
2008 Audi R8

93,311 KM

Details Description Features

$84,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

4.2L V8 Auto/ Clean Carfax/ Meistershaft Exhaust

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

93,311KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: WUAAU34238N001330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 93,311 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience automotive perfection with the 2008 Audi R8 Coupe Automatic, now available at our dealership. This stunning sports car has only 93,311 kilometers, is accident-free, and comes equipped with a Meistershaft exhaust and coilover conversion. With its 4.2L V8 engine, this R8 delivers 420 horsepower and 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Step inside the luxurious interior, surrounded by premium leather and advanced technology. Don't miss the chance to own this remarkable and exhilarating Audi R8. Visit our dealership today!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag

