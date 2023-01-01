$84,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2008 Audi R8
4.2L V8 Auto/ Clean Carfax/ Meistershaft Exhaust
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$84,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9961439
- VIN: WUAAU34238N001330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 93,311 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience automotive perfection with the 2008 Audi R8 Coupe Automatic, now available at our dealership. This stunning sports car has only 93,311 kilometers, is accident-free, and comes equipped with a Meistershaft exhaust and coilover conversion. With its 4.2L V8 engine, this R8 delivers 420 horsepower and 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds. Step inside the luxurious interior, surrounded by premium leather and advanced technology. Don't miss the chance to own this remarkable and exhilarating Audi R8. Visit our dealership today!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.