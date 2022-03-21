2008 Cadillac Escalade

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 4 5 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 8686436

8686436 Stock #: 1341

1341 VIN: 1GYFK63888R183982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 163,450 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack HID Headlights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Seat Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire

