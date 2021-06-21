2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
+ taxes & licensing
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Like New 2008 CHEVY SILVERADO REGULAR CAB,
LONG BOX
4X4
Less than 97,000 kms, Not a Typo! 97,000 kms!
8FT Box, Bed Liner, Tow Package
New Brakes,
New Tires,
Completely certified and ready to go!
SUMMER SALE ONLY $13,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY
+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3