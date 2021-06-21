2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,888 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7352291

7352291 VIN: 1GCEK14C98E115740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pewter

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Convenience Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

