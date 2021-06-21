Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

97,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

LONG BOX 4X4

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LONG BOX 4X4

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7352291
  • VIN: 1GCEK14C98E115740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Like New 2008 CHEVY SILVERADO REGULAR CAB,

LONG BOX 

4X4

Less than 97,000 kms, Not a Typo! 97,000 kms!

8FT Box, Bed Liner, Tow Package

New Brakes,

New Tires,

Completely certified and ready to go!

 

SUMMER SALE  ONLY $13,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

