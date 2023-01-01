$39,999+ tax & licensing
519-831-1263
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LTZ
Location
Massey Motors
395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9543355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
· Certified
· 6.6L Duramax diesel V8 engine
· Allison 6 Speed automatic transmission
· Crew cab 8 foot box
· Well under oiled
· 4x4
· Keyless entry
· AM / FM / AUX input radio
· Cruise control
· Tilt steering column
· Heated steering wheel
· Power, heated, leather seats
· Power windows
· Power locks
· Power heated mirrors
· Trailer hitch
· Factory trailer brake controller
· WeatherTech floor mats
· New Hercules Terra Trac X-Venture LT tires
· New front brakes
· New rear brakes
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 6 years.
Taxes and Licensing Extra.
Test-drives by appointment only. Call or text 519-831-1263. Trucks, large SUVs and cargo vans as they are kept off-site.
Vehicle Features
