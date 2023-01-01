Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Massey Motors

519-831-1263

LTZ

Location

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

146,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9543355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

·        Certified

·        6.6L Duramax diesel V8 engine

·        Allison 6 Speed automatic transmission

·        Crew cab 8 foot box

·        Well under oiled

·        4x4

·        Keyless entry

·        AM / FM / AUX input radio

·        Cruise control

·        Tilt steering column

·        Heated steering wheel

·        Power, heated, leather seats

·        Power windows

·        Power locks

·        Power heated mirrors

·        Trailer hitch

·        Factory trailer brake controller

·        WeatherTech floor mats

·        New Hercules Terra Trac X-Venture LT tires

·        New front brakes

·        New rear brakes

 

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 6 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra.

 

Test-drives by appointment only. Call or text 519-831-1263. Trucks, large SUVs and cargo vans as they are kept off-site.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

