2008 Chrysler Sebring

182,440 KM

Details Description Features

Royal City Fine Cars

TOURING // POWER AUTO ROOF // CERTIFIED

2008 Chrysler Sebring

TOURING // POWER AUTO ROOF // CERTIFIED

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

182,440KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7422077
  • VIN: 1C3LC55R38N616027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 182,440 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING, SOFT-TOP CONVERTIBLE, BOSTON AUDIO, HEATED SEATS! Come by and check out the 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible, a very fun and smooth summer driver that doesn't break the bank! The 2008 Chrysler Sebring is a fun 2-door convertible, that also has the fully-loaded touring package which offers you options such as: heated seats, AUX, voice command, boston premium audio, power seats, automatic roof opening and more! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

