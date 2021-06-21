2008 Chrysler Sebring

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 2 , 4 4 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7422077

VIN: 1C3LC55R38N616027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 182,440 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Seating Bucket Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar

