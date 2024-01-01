Menu
2008 Dodge Ram 2500

217,467 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

Laramie

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

217,467KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3D7KR28A98G244637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 217,467 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2008 Dodge Ram 2500