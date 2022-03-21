Menu
2008 Ford Escape

96,000 KM

Details

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2008 Ford Escape

2008 Ford Escape

XLT V6 FWD

2008 Ford Escape

XLT V6 FWD

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8670335
  VIN: 1FMCU03108KA40256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour CHARCOAL RED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean, LOW KMS 2008 FORD ESCAPE 

XLT, Fwd, With every important option!

3.0L V6, Only 96,000 Very well maintained kms!

 

Clean Carfax vehicle history report with No Accidents or Claims reported.

Nicely Equipped and finished in Bright Silver on Charcoal / Red Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat

Very well maintained SUV inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and ready to go!

 

SALE PRICED $9,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

