$9,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2008 Ford Escape
XLT V6 FWD
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8670335
- VIN: 1FMCU03108KA40256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour CHARCOAL RED
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean, LOW KMS 2008 FORD ESCAPE
XLT, Fwd, With every important option!
3.0L V6, Only 96,000 Very well maintained kms!
Clean Carfax vehicle history report with No Accidents or Claims reported.
Nicely Equipped and finished in Bright Silver on Charcoal / Red Cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Aluminum Wheels, Power Seat
Very well maintained SUV inside and out!
Completely Certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $9,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.