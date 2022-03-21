2008 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,888 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8670335

8670335 VIN: 1FMCU03108KA40256

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour CHARCOAL RED

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

