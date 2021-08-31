+ taxes & licensing
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
2008 FORD F-150 SUPERCREW FX2 SPORT
Crew Cab, 2wd, With every important option!
4.6L V8, Only 195,000 kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Black Cloth seats.
Bucket Power Seat, Privacy glass
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Soft-fold tonneau cover
Aluminum Wheels with aggressive tires!
5.5 foot Box, Great Value Truck!
Completely Certified and ready to go!
AUTUMN SALE PRICED
$9,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
