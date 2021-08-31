Menu
2008 Ford F-150

195,000 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT FX2 SPORT

2008 Ford F-150

XLT FX2 SPORT

Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7692961
  • VIN: 1FTRW12W68KB69145

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

 2008 FORD F-150 SUPERCREW FX2 SPORT

Crew Cab, 2wd, With every important option!

4.6L V8, Only 195,000 kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Black Cloth seats.

Bucket Power Seat, Privacy glass

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Soft-fold tonneau cover  

Aluminum Wheels with aggressive tires!

5.5 foot Box, Great Value Truck!

 

Completely Certified and ready to go!

 

AUTUMN SALE PRICED

$9,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

